Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market covered in Chapter 12:

Suntech Power Co.

Yingli Solar

Sharp Corporation

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd

First Solar Inc.

JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd

SunPower Corporation

Acciona Energy

Canadian Solar Inc.

Trina Solar Ltd

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Grid Connected

Off-Grid

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of Content

1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

3.3 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

3.4 Market Distributors of Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Value and Growth Rate of Grid Connected

4.3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Value and Growth Rate of Off-Grid

4.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

6 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

