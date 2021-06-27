Weather Radar Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Weather Radar industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Weather Radar market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Weather Radar market covered in Chapter 12:

Vaisala

Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd.

Crystal Group

Honeywell

EWR Weather Radar

GAMIC

Enterprise Electronics Corporation

Selex ES GmbH

Furuno

Toshiba

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Weather Radar market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Airborne Weather Radar

Land-based Weather Radar

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Weather Radar market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Meteorology & Hydrology

Aviation Sectors

Military

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Weather Radar Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Weather Radar

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Weather Radar industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Weather Radar Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Weather Radar Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Weather Radar Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Weather Radar Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Weather Radar Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Weather Radar Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Weather Radar

3.3 Weather Radar Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Weather Radar

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Weather Radar

3.4 Market Distributors of Weather Radar

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Weather Radar Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Weather Radar Market, by Type

4.1 Global Weather Radar Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Weather Radar Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Weather Radar Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Weather Radar Value and Growth Rate of Airborne Weather Radar

4.3.2 Global Weather Radar Value and Growth Rate of Land-based Weather Radar

4.4 Global Weather Radar Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Weather Radar Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Weather Radar Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Weather Radar Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Weather Radar Consumption and Growth Rate of Meteorology & Hydrology (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Weather Radar Consumption and Growth Rate of Aviation Sectors (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Weather Radar Consumption and Growth Rate of Military (2015-2020)

6 Global Weather Radar Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Weather Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Weather Radar Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Weather Radar Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Weather Radar Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Weather Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Weather Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Weather Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Weather Radar Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Weather Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Weather Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Weather Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Weather Radar Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Weather Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Weather Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Weather Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Weather Radar Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Weather Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Weather Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Weather Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Weather Radar Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Weather Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Weather Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Weather Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Weather Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Vaisala

12.1.1 Vaisala Basic Information

12.1.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.1.3 Vaisala Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd. Basic Information

12.2.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.2.3 Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Crystal Group

12.3.1 Crystal Group Basic Information

12.3.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.3.3 Crystal Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Basic Information

12.4.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.4.3 Honeywell Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 EWR Weather Radar

12.5.1 EWR Weather Radar Basic Information

12.5.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.5.3 EWR Weather Radar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 GAMIC

12.6.1 GAMIC Basic Information

12.6.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.6.3 GAMIC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Enterprise Electronics Corporation

12.7.1 Enterprise Electronics Corporation Basic Information

12.7.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.7.3 Enterprise Electronics Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Selex ES GmbH

12.8.1 Selex ES GmbH Basic Information

12.8.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.8.3 Selex ES GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Furuno

12.9.1 Furuno Basic Information

12.9.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.9.3 Furuno Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Basic Information

12.10.2 Weather Radar Product Introduction

12.10.3 Toshiba Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Weather Radar Market Forecast

14.1 Global Weather Radar Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Airborne Weather Radar Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Land-based Weather Radar Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Weather Radar Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Meteorology & Hydrology Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Aviation Sectors Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Military Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Weather Radar Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

….continued

