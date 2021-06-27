Outbound Travel and Tourism Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Outbound tourism comprises the activities of residents of a given country travelling to and staying in places outside their country of residence and outside their usual environment for not more than 12 consecutive months for leisure, business and other purposes.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Outbound Travel and Tourism industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Outbound Travel and Tourism market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Outbound Travel and Tourism market covered in Chapter 12:

Classic Journeys

Ctrip

Artisans of Leisure

Uzai

Qunar

Tuniu

U-tour

Adventure Unbound

ATJ

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Outbound Travel and Tourism market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Personal

Group

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Outbound Travel and Tourism market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Online channel

Offline channel

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Outbound Travel and Tourism Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Outbound Travel and Tourism

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Outbound Travel and Tourism industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Outbound Travel and Tourism Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Outbound Travel and Tourism Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Outbound Travel and Tourism

3.3 Outbound Travel and Tourism Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Outbound Travel and Tourism

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Outbound Travel and Tourism

3.4 Market Distributors of Outbound Travel and Tourism

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Outbound Travel and Tourism Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Market, by Type

4.1 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Value and Growth Rate of Personal

4.3.2 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Value and Growth Rate of Group

4.4 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Outbound Travel and Tourism Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of Online channel (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of Offline channel (2015-2020)

6 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Outbound Travel and Tourism Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Outbound Travel and Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Outbound Travel and Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

