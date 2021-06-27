Managed DNS Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Managed DNS Services industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Managed DNS Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Managed DNS Services market covered in Chapter 12:
Rackspace
AWS
Akamai
Oracle
DNS Made Easy
GoDaddy
Cisco
VeriSign
Microsoft
Neustar
CloudFlare
Google
Alibaba Cloud
Verizon
Cotendo
NSONE
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Managed DNS Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Self-Services
Enterprise Services
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Managed DNS Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Government
Manufacturing
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Managed DNS Services Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Managed DNS Services
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Managed DNS Services industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Managed DNS Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Managed DNS Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Managed DNS Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Managed DNS Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Managed DNS Services Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Managed DNS Services Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Managed DNS Services
3.3 Managed DNS Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Managed DNS Services
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Managed DNS Services
3.4 Market Distributors of Managed DNS Services
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Managed DNS Services Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Managed DNS Services Market, by Type
4.1 Global Managed DNS Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Managed DNS Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Managed DNS Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Managed DNS Services Value and Growth Rate of Self-Services
4.3.2 Global Managed DNS Services Value and Growth Rate of Enterprise Services
4.4 Global Managed DNS Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Managed DNS Services Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Managed DNS Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Managed DNS Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Managed DNS Services Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Managed DNS Services Consumption and Growth Rate of IT and Telecom (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Managed DNS Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Managed DNS Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Managed DNS Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global Managed DNS Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
6 Global Managed DNS Services Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Managed DNS Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Managed DNS Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Managed DNS Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Managed DNS Services Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Managed DNS Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Managed DNS Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Managed DNS Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Managed DNS Services Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Managed DNS Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Managed DNS Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Managed DNS Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Managed DNS Services Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Managed DNS Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Managed DNS Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Managed DNS Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Managed DNS Services Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Managed DNS Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Managed DNS Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Managed DNS Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Managed DNS Services Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Managed DNS Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Managed DNS Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Managed DNS Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Managed DNS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Rackspace
12.1.1 Rackspace Basic Information
12.1.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.1.3 Rackspace Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 AWS
12.2.1 AWS Basic Information
12.2.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.2.3 AWS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Akamai
12.3.1 Akamai Basic Information
12.3.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.3.3 Akamai Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Basic Information
12.4.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.4.3 Oracle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 DNS Made Easy
12.5.1 DNS Made Easy Basic Information
12.5.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.5.3 DNS Made Easy Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 GoDaddy
12.6.1 GoDaddy Basic Information
12.6.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.6.3 GoDaddy Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Cisco
12.7.1 Cisco Basic Information
12.7.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.7.3 Cisco Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 VeriSign
12.8.1 VeriSign Basic Information
12.8.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.8.3 VeriSign Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Microsoft
12.9.1 Microsoft Basic Information
12.9.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.9.3 Microsoft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Neustar
12.10.1 Neustar Basic Information
12.10.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.10.3 Neustar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 CloudFlare
12.11.1 CloudFlare Basic Information
12.11.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.11.3 CloudFlare Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Google
12.12.1 Google Basic Information
12.12.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.12.3 Google Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Alibaba Cloud
12.13.1 Alibaba Cloud Basic Information
12.13.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.13.3 Alibaba Cloud Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 Verizon
12.14.1 Verizon Basic Information
12.14.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.14.3 Verizon Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 Cotendo
12.15.1 Cotendo Basic Information
12.15.2 Managed DNS Services Product Introduction
12.15.3 Cotendo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
….continued
