Travel Insurance Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6158202-covid-19-outbreak-global-travel-insurance-industry-market

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Travel Insurance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Travel Insurance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Travel Insurance market covered in Chapter 12:

CSA Travel Protection

Mapfre Asistencia

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

China Life Insurance Company Limited.

STARR

Allianz Global Assistance

USI Affinity

Tokio Marine

AXA

Munich RE

Seven Corners

Groupama

AIG

Travel Insured International

Sompo Japan

Generali

China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

MH Ross

Pingan Baoxian

Hanse Merkur

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-smartphone-3d-cameras-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Travel Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Long-Stay

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Travel Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Domestic Travel

Outbound Travel

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-alcohol-wipes-for-disinfection-industry-supply-and-demand-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-benzofenap-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Travel Insurance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Travel Insurance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Travel Insurance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Travel Insurance Industry Development

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-travel-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-06-07

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Travel Insurance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Travel Insurance

3.3 Travel Insurance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Travel Insurance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Travel Insurance

3.4 Market Distributors of Travel Insurance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Travel Insurance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Travel Insurance Market, by Type

4.1 Global Travel Insurance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Travel Insurance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Travel Insurance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Travel Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Single Trip

4.3.2 Global Travel Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Annual Multi-trip

4.3.3 Global Travel Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Long-Stay

4.4 Global Travel Insurance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Travel Insurance Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Travel Insurance Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Travel Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Travel Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Domestic Travel (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Travel Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Outbound Travel (2015-2020)

6 Global Travel Insurance Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Travel Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Travel Insurance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Travel Insurance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Travel Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Travel Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Travel Insurance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Travel Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105