Solar PV Systems Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Solar PV Systems industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Solar PV Systems market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Solar PV Systems market covered in Chapter 12:
Sungrow
Sharp Corporation
Canadian Solar
Schneider Elect
Trina Solar
JA Solar
Enphase Energy
KACO New Energy
Huawei Technologies
Microtek International
Delta Group
JinkoSolar
SMA Solar Technology
Omron
SolarEdge Technologies
Flin Energy
First Solar
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Solar PV Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Organic PV
Inorganic PV
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Solar PV Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Utility
Commercial & Industrial
Residential
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of Content
1 Solar PV Systems Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Solar PV Systems
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Solar PV Systems industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Solar PV Systems Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Solar PV Systems Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Solar PV Systems Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Solar PV Systems Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar PV Systems Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Solar PV Systems Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Solar PV Systems
3.3 Solar PV Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solar PV Systems
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Solar PV Systems
3.4 Market Distributors of Solar PV Systems
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Solar PV Systems Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Solar PV Systems Market, by Type
4.1 Global Solar PV Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Solar PV Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Solar PV Systems Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Solar PV Systems Value and Growth Rate of Organic PV
4.3.2 Global Solar PV Systems Value and Growth Rate of Inorganic PV
4.4 Global Solar PV Systems Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Solar PV Systems Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Utility (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial & Industrial (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)
6 Global Solar PV Systems Market Analysis by Regions
….. continued
