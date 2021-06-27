Solar PV Systems Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Solar PV Systems industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Solar PV Systems market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Solar PV Systems market covered in Chapter 12:

Sungrow

Sharp Corporation

Canadian Solar

Schneider Elect

Trina Solar

JA Solar

Enphase Energy

KACO New Energy

Huawei Technologies

Microtek International

Delta Group

JinkoSolar

SMA Solar Technology

Omron

SolarEdge Technologies

Flin Energy

First Solar

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Solar PV Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Organic PV

Inorganic PV

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Solar PV Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Utility

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of Content

1 Solar PV Systems Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Solar PV Systems

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Solar PV Systems industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solar PV Systems Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Solar PV Systems Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Solar PV Systems Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Solar PV Systems Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar PV Systems Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Solar PV Systems Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Solar PV Systems

3.3 Solar PV Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solar PV Systems

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Solar PV Systems

3.4 Market Distributors of Solar PV Systems

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Solar PV Systems Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Solar PV Systems Market, by Type

4.1 Global Solar PV Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Solar PV Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Solar PV Systems Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Solar PV Systems Value and Growth Rate of Organic PV

4.3.2 Global Solar PV Systems Value and Growth Rate of Inorganic PV

4.4 Global Solar PV Systems Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Solar PV Systems Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Utility (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial & Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Solar PV Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

6 Global Solar PV Systems Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

