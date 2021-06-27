Environmental Consulting Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

The environmental consulting services industry includes establishments involved in providing advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes prevention of environmental contamination, toxic substances, security consulting, waste management and pollution control.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Environmental Consulting Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Environmental Consulting Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Environmental Consulting Services market covered in Chapter 12:

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Environmental Resources Management

Golder Associates

Tetra Tech

Arcadis

AECOM

Parsons Brinckerhoff

RPS Group

Ramboll Environ

CH2M

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Environmental Consulting Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Emissions Measurement

Water and Wastewater Analysis

Noise Monitoring

Testing of Soil for Contaminants

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Environmental Consulting Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries

Energy & Utilities

Government & Regulators

Infrastructure & Development

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Environmental Consulting Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Environmental Consulting Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Environmental Consulting Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Environmental Consulting Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Environmental Consulting Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Environmental Consulting Services

3.3 Environmental Consulting Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Environmental Consulting Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Environmental Consulting Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Environmental Consulting Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Environmental Consulting Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Environmental Consulting Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Environmental Consulting Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Environmental Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Environmental Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate of Emissions Measurement

4.3.2 Global Environmental Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate of Water and Wastewater Analysis

4.3.3 Global Environmental Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate of Noise Monitoring

4.3.4 Global Environmental Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate of Testing of Soil for Contaminants

4.3.5 Global Environmental Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

4.4 Global Environmental Consulting Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Environmental Consulting Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Environmental Consulting Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Environmental Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Environmental Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Environmental Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy & Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Environmental Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government & Regulators (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Environmental Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Infrastructure & Development (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Environmental Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Environmental Consulting Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Environmental Consulting Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Environmental Consulting Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Environmental Consulting Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Environmental Consulting Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Environmental Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Environmental Consulting Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Environmental Consulting Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Environmental Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Environmental Consulting Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Environmental Consulting Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Environmental Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Environmental Consulting Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Environmental Consulting Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Environmental Consulting Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Environmental Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 AMEC Foster Wheeler

12.1.1 AMEC Foster Wheeler Basic Information

12.1.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.1.3 AMEC Foster Wheeler Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Environmental Resources Management

12.2.1 Environmental Resources Management Basic Information

12.2.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.2.3 Environmental Resources Management Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Golder Associates

12.3.1 Golder Associates Basic Information

12.3.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.3.3 Golder Associates Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Tetra Tech

12.4.1 Tetra Tech Basic Information

12.4.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.4.3 Tetra Tech Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Arcadis

12.5.1 Arcadis Basic Information

12.5.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.5.3 Arcadis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 AECOM

12.6.1 AECOM Basic Information

12.6.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.6.3 AECOM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Parsons Brinckerhoff

12.7.1 Parsons Brinckerhoff Basic Information

12.7.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.7.3 Parsons Brinckerhoff Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 RPS Group

12.8.1 RPS Group Basic Information

12.8.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.8.3 RPS Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Ramboll Environ

12.9.1 Ramboll Environ Basic Information

12.9.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.9.3 Ramboll Environ Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 CH2M

12.10.1 CH2M Basic Information

12.10.2 Environmental Consulting Services Product Introduction

12.10.3 CH2M Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

….continued

