Web Application Firewall Software Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Web Application Firewall Software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Web Application Firewall Software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Web Application Firewall Software market covered in Chapter 12:

Barracuda Networks

Comodo Security Solutions

Juniper Networks

Cloudflare

Imperva

Signal Sciences

Akamai

Trustwave Holdings

Cloudbric

StackPath

Nginx

Amazon Web Services

Alert Logic

Sucuri

Citrix Systems

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Web Application Firewall Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Web Application Firewall Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Web Application Firewall Software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Web Application Firewall Software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Web Application Firewall Software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Web Application Firewall Software Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Web Application Firewall Software Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Web Application Firewall Software Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Web Application Firewall Software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Web Application Firewall Software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Web Application Firewall Software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Web Application Firewall Software

3.3 Web Application Firewall Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Web Application Firewall Software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Web Application Firewall Software

3.4 Market Distributors of Web Application Firewall Software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Web Application Firewall Software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Web Application Firewall Software Market, by Type

4.1 Global Web Application Firewall Software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Web Application Firewall Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Web Application Firewall Software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Web Application Firewall Software Value and Growth Rate of On-premise

4.3.2 Global Web Application Firewall Software Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-based

4.4 Global Web Application Firewall Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Web Application Firewall Software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Web Application Firewall Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Web Application Firewall Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Web Application Firewall Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Individual (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Web Application Firewall Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Enterprise (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Web Application Firewall Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Web Application Firewall Software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Web Application Firewall Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Web Application Firewall Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Web Application Firewall Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Web Application Firewall Software Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Web Application Firewall Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Web Application Firewall Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Web Application Firewall Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Web Application Firewall Software Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Web Application Firewall Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Web Application Firewall Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Web Application Firewall Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Software Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Web Application Firewall Software Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Web Application Firewall Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Web Application Firewall Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Web Application Firewall Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Web Application Firewall Software Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Web Application Firewall Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Web Application Firewall Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Web Application Firewall Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Web Application Firewall Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Barracuda Networks

12.1.1 Barracuda Networks Basic Information

12.1.2 Web Application Firewall Software Product Introduction

12.1.3 Barracuda Networks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Comodo Security Solutions

12.2.1 Comodo Security Solutions Basic Information

12.2.2 Web Application Firewall Software Product Introduction

12.2.3 Comodo Security Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Juniper Networks

12.3.1 Juniper Networks Basic Information

12.3.2 Web Application Firewall Software Product Introduction

12.3.3 Juniper Networks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Cloudflare

12.4.1 Cloudflare Basic Information

12.4.2 Web Application Firewall Software Product Introduction

12.4.3 Cloudflare Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Imperva

12.5.1 Imperva Basic Information

12.5.2 Web Application Firewall Software Product Introduction

12.5.3 Imperva Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Signal Sciences

12.6.1 Signal Sciences Basic Information

12.6.2 Web Application Firewall Software Product Introduction

12.6.3 Signal Sciences Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Akamai

12.7.1 Akamai Basic Information

12.7.2 Web Application Firewall Software Product Introduction

….continued

