HR Software Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

HR software naturally saves labor time for managers and HR staff through automation, but it also assists with HR processes that allow for better planning, budget management, and decision making. HR software makes it possible to see, for example, how many employees are needed at certain times of year based on historical data so that recruitment resources can be allocated and mobilized accordingly. There are a myriad of other ways that a company may benefit from relying on software rather than faulty and disorganized paper records.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the HR Software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The HR Software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global HR Software market covered in Chapter 12:

Taleo Corporation (Oracle)

ADP

Ultimate Software Group,Inc

Ceridian HCM Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

Accenture Plc

Kenexa Corporation (IBM)

SumTotal Systems Inc.

Kronos Incorporated

Workday, Inc

Halogen Software Inc.

SuccessFactors (SAP)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the HR Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the HR Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Mobility management

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 HR Software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of HR Software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the HR Software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HR Software Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global HR Software Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global HR Software Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global HR Software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on HR Software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of HR Software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of HR Software

3.3 HR Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of HR Software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of HR Software

3.4 Market Distributors of HR Software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of HR Software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global HR Software Market, by Type

4.1 Global HR Software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global HR Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global HR Software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global HR Software Value and Growth Rate of Benefits and Claims Management

4.3.2 Global HR Software Value and Growth Rate of Payroll and Compensation Management

4.3.3 Global HR Software Value and Growth Rate of Personnel Management

4.3.4 Global HR Software Value and Growth Rate of Learning Management

4.3.5 Global HR Software Value and Growth Rate of Pension Management

4.3.6 Global HR Software Value and Growth Rate of Compliance Management

4.3.7 Global HR Software Value and Growth Rate of Succession Planning

4.4 Global HR Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 HR Software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global HR Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Goods and Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation and Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Mobility management (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global HR Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global HR Software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global HR Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global HR Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global HR Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America HR Software Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America HR Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America HR Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America HR Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe HR Software Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe HR Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe HR Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe HR Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific HR Software Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific HR Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific HR Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific HR Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa HR Software Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa HR Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa HR Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa HR Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America HR Software Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America HR Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America HR Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America HR Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile HR Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Taleo Corporation (Oracle)

12.1.1 Taleo Corporation (Oracle) Basic Information

12.1.2 HR Software Product Introduction

12.1.3 Taleo Corporation (Oracle) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 ADP

12.2.1 ADP Basic Information

12.2.2 HR Software Product Introduction

12.2.3 ADP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Ultimate Software Group,Inc

12.3.1 Ultimate Software Group,Inc Basic Information

12.3.2 HR Software Product Introduction

12.3.3 Ultimate Software Group,Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Ceridian HCM Inc.

12.4.1 Ceridian HCM Inc. Basic Information

12.4.2 HR Software Product Introduction

12.4.3 Ceridian HCM Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Paycom Software, Inc

12.5.1 Paycom Software, Inc Basic Information

12.5.2 HR Software Product Introduction

12.5.3 Paycom Software, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

12.6.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc Basic Information

12.6.2 HR Software Product Introduction

12.6.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Accenture Plc

12.7.1 Accenture Plc Basic Information

12.7.2 HR Software Product Introduction

12.7.3 Accenture Plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Kenexa Corporation (IBM)

12.8.1 Kenexa Corporation (IBM) Basic Information

12.8.2 HR Software Product Introduction

12.8.3 Kenexa Corporation (IBM) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 SumTotal Systems Inc.

….continued

