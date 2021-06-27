IoT Solutions for Energy Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Through IoT communication services, it can provide low-cost, fast access to energy devices, real-time monitoring of devices and big data processing, intelligent scheduling of energy efficiency, and help the energy industry innovate.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the IoT Solutions for Energy industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The IoT Solutions for Energy market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global IoT Solutions for Energy market covered in Chapter 12:

Easternpeak

Flutura Business Solutions LLC.

Telit

SAP SE

Soracom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AGT International

Actility

Intel Corporation

IBM

Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Iot World Today

Sas

Symboticware Inc.

Davra Networks

IoTSWC

Devicehub

BlauLabs

Telefonica

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the IoT Solutions for Energy market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Analytic Software

Hardware Platform

Service

Connectivity

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the IoT Solutions for Energy market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Oil & Gas

Solar

Wind

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 IoT Solutions for Energy Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of IoT Solutions for Energy

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the IoT Solutions for Energy industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IoT Solutions for Energy Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global IoT Solutions for Energy Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global IoT Solutions for Energy Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global IoT Solutions for Energy Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on IoT Solutions for Energy Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of IoT Solutions for Energy Analysis

3.2 Major Players of IoT Solutions for Energy

3.3 IoT Solutions for Energy Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of IoT Solutions for Energy

3.3.3 Labor Cost of IoT Solutions for Energy

3.4 Market Distributors of IoT Solutions for Energy

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of IoT Solutions for Energy Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……continued

