Finite Element Analysis Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Finite element analysis is the use of numerical techniques called finite element methods to simulate any given physical phenomenon. Engineers use it to reduce the number of physical prototypes and experiments and optimize components during the design phase to develop better products faster.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Finite Element Analysis industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Finite Element Analysis market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Finite Element Analysis market covered in Chapter 12:

Exa Corporation

CD-adapco

AspenTech

Ansys

Mentor Graphics

Numeca International

Flow Science

Siemens PLM Software

ESI Group

NEi Software

MSC Software

Dassault Systemes

Autodesk

Altair Engineering

Computational Engineering International

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Finite Element Analysis market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Modeling

Simulation

Design Optimization

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Finite Element Analysis market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Finite Element Analysis Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Finite Element Analysis

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Finite Element Analysis industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Finite Element Analysis Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Finite Element Analysis Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Finite Element Analysis Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Finite Element Analysis Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Finite Element Analysis Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Finite Element Analysis

3.3 Finite Element Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Finite Element Analysis

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Finite Element Analysis

3.4 Market Distributors of Finite Element Analysis

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Finite Element Analysis Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Finite Element Analysis Market, by Type

4.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Finite Element Analysis Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Finite Element Analysis Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Value and Growth Rate of Modeling

4.3.2 Global Finite Element Analysis Value and Growth Rate of Simulation

4.3.3 Global Finite Element Analysis Value and Growth Rate of Design Optimization

4.3.4 Global Finite Element Analysis Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Finite Element Analysis Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Finite Element Analysis Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Finite Element Analysis Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Finite Element Analysis Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Finite Element Analysis Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace and Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Finite Element Analysis Consumption and Growth Rate of Electrical and Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Finite Element Analysis Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Machinery (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Finite Element Analysis Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Finite Element Analysis Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Finite Element Analysis Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Finite Element Analysis Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Finite Element Analysis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Finite Element Analysis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Finite Element Analysis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Finite Element Analysis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Finite Element Analysis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

