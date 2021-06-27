Identity-as-a-Service Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Identity-as-a-Service industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Identity-as-a-Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Identity-as-a-Service market covered in Chapter 12:
Avatier
HCL Technologies Limited
Ilantus Technologies
IDaptive, LLC
Ubisecure, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)
Capgemini SE
Microsoft Corporation
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Okta, Inc.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Identity-as-a-Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Public Deployment Type
Private Deployment Type
Hybrid Deployment Type
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Identity-as-a-Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer Goods
Public Sector
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Education
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Identity-as-a-Service Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Identity-as-a-Service
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Identity-as-a-Service industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Identity-as-a-Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Identity-as-a-Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Identity-as-a-Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Identity-as-a-Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Identity-as-a-Service Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Identity-as-a-Service Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Identity-as-a-Service
3.3 Identity-as-a-Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Identity-as-a-Service
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Identity-as-a-Service
3.4 Market Distributors of Identity-as-a-Service
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Identity-as-a-Service Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Identity-as-a-Service Market, by Type
4.1 Global Identity-as-a-Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Identity-as-a-Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Identity-as-a-Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Identity-as-a-Service Value and Growth Rate of Public Deployment Type
4.3.2 Global Identity-as-a-Service Value and Growth Rate of Private Deployment Type
4.3.3 Global Identity-as-a-Service Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid Deployment Type
4.4 Global Identity-as-a-Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Identity-as-a-Service Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom and IT (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail and Consumer Goods (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Public Sector (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Utilities (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)
5.3.7 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)
5.3.8 Global Identity-as-a-Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)
6 Global Identity-as-a-Service Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Identity-as-a-Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Identity-as-a-Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Identity-as-a-Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Identity-as-a-Service Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Identity-as-a-Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Identity-as-a-Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Identity-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Identity-as-a-Service Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Identity-as-a-Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Identity-as-a-Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Identity-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Identity-as-a-Service Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Identity-as-a-Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Identity-as-a-Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Identity-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Identity-as-a-Service Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Identity-as-a-Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Identity-as-a-Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Identity-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Identity-as-a-Service Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Identity-as-a-Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Identity-as-a-Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Identity-as-a-Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Identity-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Avatier
12.1.1 Avatier Basic Information
12.1.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.1.3 Avatier Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 HCL Technologies Limited
12.2.1 HCL Technologies Limited Basic Information
12.2.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.2.3 HCL Technologies Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Ilantus Technologies
12.3.1 Ilantus Technologies Basic Information
12.3.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.3.3 Ilantus Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 IDaptive, LLC
12.4.1 IDaptive, LLC Basic Information
12.4.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.4.3 IDaptive, LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Ubisecure, Inc.
12.5.1 Ubisecure, Inc. Basic Information
12.5.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.5.3 Ubisecure, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Oracle Corporation
12.6.1 Oracle Corporation Basic Information
12.6.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.6.3 Oracle Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 IBM Corporation
12.7.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information
12.7.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.7.3 IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)
12.8.1 CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.) Basic Information
12.8.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.8.3 CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Capgemini SE
12.9.1 Capgemini SE Basic Information
12.9.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.9.3 Capgemini SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Microsoft Corporation
12.10.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information
12.10.2 Identity-as-a-Service Product Introduction
12.10.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Salesforce.com, Inc.
12.11.1 Salesforce.com, Inc. Basic Information
….continued
