Financial Accounting Advisory Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Financial Accounting Advisory Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Financial Accounting Advisory Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Financial Accounting Advisory Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Crowe Horwath

RSM

PwC

EY

KPMG

IBM

Baker Tilly

Mazars

BDO

Deloitte

Grant Thornton

Nexia International

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Financial Accounting Advisory Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Accounting Change Services

Buy-side Support

Bankruptcy Services

IPO Advisory Services

Financial Reporting Issue and Restatement Services

Technical Accounting

Financial Statement Preparation

Accounting software migration

Cash Flow Management Services

Tax Preparation services

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Financial Accounting Advisory Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Financial Accounting Advisory Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Financial Accounting Advisory Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Financial Accounting Advisory Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Financial Accounting Advisory Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Financial Accounting Advisory Services

3.3 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Financial Accounting Advisory Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Financial Accounting Advisory Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Financial Accounting Advisory Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Financial Accounting Advisory Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Accounting Change Services

4.3.2 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Buy-side Support

4.3.3 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Bankruptcy Services

4.3.4 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of IPO Advisory Services

4.3.5 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Financial Reporting Issue and Restatement Services

4.3.6 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Technical Accounting

4.3.7 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Financial Statement Preparation

4.3.8 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Accounting software migration

4.3.9 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Cash Flow Management Services

4.3.10 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Tax Preparation services

4.3.11 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Small And Medium Enterprises (2015-2020)

6 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Financial Accounting Advisory Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Financial Accounting Advisory Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Financial Accounting Advisory Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Financial Accounting Advisory Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Financial Accounting Advisory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Crowe Horwath

12.1.1 Crowe Horwath Basic Information

12.1.2 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Introduction

12.1.3 Crowe Horwath Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 RSM

12.2.1 RSM Basic Information

12.2.2 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Introduction

12.2.3 RSM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 PwC

12.3.1 PwC Basic Information

12.3.2 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Introduction

12.3.3 PwC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 EY

12.4.1 EY Basic Information

12.4.2 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Introduction

12.4.3 EY Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 KPMG

12.5.1 KPMG Basic Information

12.5.2 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Introduction

12.5.3 KPMG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 IBM

12.6.1 IBM Basic Information

12.6.2 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Introduction

12.6.3 IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Baker Tilly

12.7.1 Baker Tilly Basic Information

12.7.2 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Introduction

12.7.3 Baker Tilly Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Mazars

12.8.1 Mazars Basic Information

12.8.2 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Introduction

….continued

