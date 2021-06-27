Business Process Management IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Business Process Management industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Business Process Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Business Process Management market covered in Chapter 12:

Pegasystems

Oracle

BP Logix

IBM

Opentext

K2

Tibco Software

Red Hat

Software AG

Appian

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Business Process Management market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Automation

Process Modelling

Content & Document Management

Monitoring & Optimization

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Business Process Management market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Table of Content

1 Business Process Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Business Process Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Business Process Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Business Process Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Business Process Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Business Process Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Business Process Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Process Management Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Business Process Management Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Business Process Management

3.3 Business Process Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Business Process Management

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Business Process Management

3.4 Market Distributors of Business Process Management

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Business Process Management Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Business Process Management Market, by Type

4.1 Global Business Process Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Business Process Management Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Business Process Management Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Business Process Management Value and Growth Rate of Automation

4.3.2 Global Business Process Management Value and Growth Rate of Process Modelling

4.3.3 Global Business Process Management Value and Growth Rate of Content & Document Management

4.3.4 Global Business Process Management Value and Growth Rate of Monitoring & Optimization

4.4 Global Business Process Management Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Business Process Management Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Business Process Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Business Process Management Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Business Process Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Government & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Business Process Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Business Process Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

….. continued

