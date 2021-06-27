Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Payroll and HR Solutions and Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Payroll and HR Solutions and Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Ultimate Software Group

Paycor, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Sage Group

Paychex

TMF Group

Ramco Systems Limited

Paycom

SAP SE

Paylocity Corporation

Kronos Incorporated

Jobvite, Inc.

ADP, LLC

IBM

TriNet

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Payroll and HR Solutions and Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

On Premise

Cloud-based

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Payroll and HR Solutions and Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Payroll and HR Solutions and Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Payroll and HR Solutions and Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Payroll and HR Solutions and Services

3.3 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Payroll and HR Solutions and Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Payroll and HR Solutions and Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Payroll and HR Solutions and Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Value and Growth Rate of On Premise

4.3.2 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-based

4.4 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Consumption and Growth Rate of SMEs (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

6 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Ultimate Software Group

12.1.1 Ultimate Software Group Basic Information

12.1.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.1.3 Ultimate Software Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Paycor, Inc.

12.2.1 Paycor, Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.2.3 Paycor, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Oracle Corporation

12.3.1 Oracle Corporation Basic Information

12.3.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.3.3 Oracle Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Sage Group

12.4.1 Sage Group Basic Information

12.4.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.4.3 Sage Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Paychex

12.5.1 Paychex Basic Information

12.5.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.5.3 Paychex Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 TMF Group

12.6.1 TMF Group Basic Information

12.6.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.6.3 TMF Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Ramco Systems Limited

12.7.1 Ramco Systems Limited Basic Information

12.7.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.7.3 Ramco Systems Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Paycom

12.8.1 Paycom Basic Information

12.8.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.8.3 Paycom Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 SAP SE

12.9.1 SAP SE Basic Information

12.9.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.9.3 SAP SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Paylocity Corporation

12.10.1 Paylocity Corporation Basic Information

12.10.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.10.3 Paylocity Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Kronos Incorporated

12.11.1 Kronos Incorporated Basic Information

12.11.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.11.3 Kronos Incorporated Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Jobvite, Inc.

12.12.1 Jobvite, Inc. Basic Information

12.12.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.12.3 Jobvite, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 ADP, LLC

12.13.1 ADP, LLC Basic Information

12.13.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.13.3 ADP, LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 IBM

12.14.1 IBM Basic Information

12.14.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.14.3 IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 TriNet

12.15.1 TriNet Basic Information

12.15.2 Payroll and HR Solutions and Services Product Introduction

12.15.3 TriNet Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

….continued

