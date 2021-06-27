Recycling Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Recycling industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Recycling market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Recycling market covered in Chapter 12:
Covanta Holding Corporation
Veolia Environment S.A
Clean Harbors, Inc.,
Advanced Disposal Services
Biffa Group
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Suez Environment S.A
Republic Services, Inc
Remondis AG & Co. Kg
Waste Management Inc.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Recycling market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Glass cullet
Rubber Mulch and Powder
Compost
Vermicompost
Waste Management
Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals
Plastics 1-7
Films
Others (Clothing, Appliances, Computers and Electronics)
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Recycling market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Chemical Industry
Metal Processing Manufacturing Industry
Industrial
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Recycling Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Recycling
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Recycling industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Recycling Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Recycling Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Recycling Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Recycling Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recycling Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Recycling Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Recycling
3.3 Recycling Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recycling
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Recycling
3.4 Market Distributors of Recycling
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Recycling Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Recycling Market, by Type
4.1 Global Recycling Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Recycling Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Glass cullet
4.3.2 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Rubber Mulch and Powder
4.3.3 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Compost
4.3.4 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Vermicompost
4.3.5 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Waste Management
4.3.6 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals
4.3.7 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Plastics 1-7
4.3.8 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Films
4.3.9 Global Recycling Value and Growth Rate of Others (Clothing, Appliances, Computers and Electronics)
4.4 Global Recycling Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
