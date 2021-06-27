Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management market covered in Chapter 12:

Stork B.V.

Veolia Group

ASCO

Augean plc

Sureclean Ltd

Secure Energy Services

Aurora

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solid NORM Disposal & Waste Management

Liquid NORM Disposal & Waste Management

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Mining

Petrochemical & Refining

Water Treatment

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management

3.3 Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management

3.4 Market Distributors of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Market, by Type

4.1 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Value and Growth Rate of Solid NORM Disposal & Waste Management

4.3.2 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Value and Growth Rate of Liquid NORM Disposal & Waste Management

4.4 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Mining (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Petrochemical & Refining (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Water Treatment (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM) Disposal & Waste Management Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

