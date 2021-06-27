Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

A biofuel is a fuel that is produced through contemporary biological processes, such as agriculture and anaerobic digestion, rather than a fuel produced by geological processes such as those involved in the formation of fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum, from prehistoric biological matter.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) market covered in Chapter 12:
Louis Dreyfus Holding
HERO BX
Neste Oil
UPM
New Leaf Biofuel, LLC
Ag Processing Inc
Imperial Western Products
Delta Fuel Company
Community Fuels
China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited
Archer Daniels Midland
Darling Ingredients Inc
Renewable Biofuels, Inc
REG
Simple Fuels Biodiesel, Inc.
Agron Bioenergy
GeoGreen Biofuels, Inc.
Louis Dreyfus Commodities
Crimson Renewable Energy, LP
Cargill
ECO Erneuerbare Energien GmbH
Bay Biodiesel, LLC
Dominion Energy Solutions
DSM
Global Alternative Fuels
FutureFuel Corp
Pacific Biodiesel
Biodico, Inc
Alfa Laval
Baker Commodities Los Angeles
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Transportation
Heating
Electricity Generation
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)
3.3 Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)
3.4 Market Distributors of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market, by Type
4.1 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Value and Growth Rate of Bioethanol
4.3.2 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Value and Growth Rate of Biodiesel
4.4 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
