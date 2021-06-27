Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

A biofuel is a fuel that is produced through contemporary biological processes, such as agriculture and anaerobic digestion, rather than a fuel produced by geological processes such as those involved in the formation of fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum, from prehistoric biological matter.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) market covered in Chapter 12:

Louis Dreyfus Holding

HERO BX

Neste Oil

UPM

New Leaf Biofuel, LLC

Ag Processing Inc

Imperial Western Products

Delta Fuel Company

Community Fuels

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

Archer Daniels Midland

Darling Ingredients Inc

Renewable Biofuels, Inc

REG

Simple Fuels Biodiesel, Inc.

Agron Bioenergy

GeoGreen Biofuels, Inc.

Louis Dreyfus Commodities

Crimson Renewable Energy, LP

Cargill

ECO Erneuerbare Energien GmbH

Bay Biodiesel, LLC

Dominion Energy Solutions

DSM

Global Alternative Fuels

FutureFuel Corp

Pacific Biodiesel

Biodico, Inc

Alfa Laval

Baker Commodities Los Angeles

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Transportation

Heating

Electricity Generation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)

3.3 Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)

3.4 Market Distributors of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Value and Growth Rate of Bioethanol

4.3.2 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Value and Growth Rate of Biodiesel

4.4 Global Biofuels (Bioethanol and Biodiesel) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

