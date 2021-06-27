Ride Sharing Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Ride Sharing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Ride Sharing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Ride Sharing market covered in Chapter 12:

BlaBlaCar

Ola Share

UberPool

SRide

Ryde by Ibibo

Ridely

ToGo

Quickride

Carpool by Meru

ZIFY

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Ride Sharing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Bicycle

Electric bicycle

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Ride Sharing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commute

Vacation travel

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Ride Sharing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Ride Sharing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Ride Sharing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Ride Sharing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ride Sharing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Ride Sharing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Ride Sharing

3.3 Ride Sharing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ride Sharing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Ride Sharing

3.4 Market Distributors of Ride Sharing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Ride Sharing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Ride Sharing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Ride Sharing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ride Sharing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Ride Sharing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Ride Sharing Value and Growth Rate of Bicycle

4.3.2 Global Ride Sharing Value and Growth Rate of Electric bicycle

4.3.3 Global Ride Sharing Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Ride Sharing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Ride Sharing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Ride Sharing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ride Sharing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Ride Sharing Consumption and Growth Rate of Commute (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Ride Sharing Consumption and Growth Rate of Vacation travel (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Ride Sharing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Ride Sharing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Ride Sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Ride Sharing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Ride Sharing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Ride Sharing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Ride Sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Ride Sharing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ride Sharing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Ride Sharing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Ride Sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Ride Sharing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Ride Sharing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Ride Sharing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Ride Sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ride Sharing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ride Sharing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Ride Sharing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ride Sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ride Sharing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ride Sharing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Ride Sharing Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Ride Sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Ride Sharing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Ride Sharing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Ride Sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 BlaBlaCar

12.1.1 BlaBlaCar Basic Information

12.1.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.1.3 BlaBlaCar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Ola Share

12.2.1 Ola Share Basic Information

12.2.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.2.3 Ola Share Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 UberPool

12.3.1 UberPool Basic Information

12.3.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.3.3 UberPool Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 SRide

12.4.1 SRide Basic Information

12.4.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.4.3 SRide Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Ryde by Ibibo

12.5.1 Ryde by Ibibo Basic Information

12.5.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.5.3 Ryde by Ibibo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Ridely

12.6.1 Ridely Basic Information

12.6.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.6.3 Ridely Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 ToGo

12.7.1 ToGo Basic Information

12.7.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.7.3 ToGo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Quickride

12.8.1 Quickride Basic Information

12.8.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.8.3 Quickride Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Carpool by Meru

12.9.1 Carpool by Meru Basic Information

12.9.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.9.3 Carpool by Meru Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 ZIFY

12.10.1 ZIFY Basic Information

12.10.2 Ride Sharing Product Introduction

12.10.3 ZIFY Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Ride Sharing Market Forecast

14.1 Global Ride Sharing Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Bicycle Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Electric bicycle Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Ride Sharing Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Commute Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Vacation travel Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Ride Sharing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

….continued

