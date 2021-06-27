Freight & Logistics Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Freight transport is the physical process of transporting commoditiesand merchandise goods and cargo. Logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6136964-covid-19-outbreak-global-freight-logistics-industry-market

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Freight & Logistics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Freight & Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Freight & Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

Schenker

DHL

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Yusen Logistics

Maersk Group

Walmart Group

SNCF Geodis

FedEx Corp.

Accenture

Sinotrans

Logwin

Nippon Express

CTSI-global

DSV

Robinson

APL Logistics

Mercury Air Group

Deutsche Post DHL

DB Schenker

Kintetsu World Express

Expeditors

Damco

Manhattan Associates

Descartes System Group

JDA Software

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-homeopathic-products-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Freight & Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Airway

Railway

Roadway

Waterway

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Freight & Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-ultra-low-particulate-air-fan-filter-unit-ulpa-ffu-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-06-07

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-stethoscopes-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

Table of Contents

1 Freight & Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Freight & Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Freight & Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Freight & Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Freight & Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Freight & Logistics

3.3 Freight & Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Freight & Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Freight & Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Freight & Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Freight & Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Freight & Logistics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Freight & Logistics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Freight & Logistics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Freight & Logistics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Freight & Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Airway

4.3.2 Global Freight & Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Railway

4.3.3 Global Freight & Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Roadway

4.3.4 Global Freight & Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Waterway

4.3.5 Global Freight & Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Freight & Logistics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-magnetic-rower-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-06-08

5 Freight & Logistics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Freight & Logistics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Freight & Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Freight & Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Freight & Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Freight & Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

6 Global Freight & Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Freight & Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Freight & Logistics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Freight & Logistics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Freight & Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Freight & Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Freight & Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Freight & Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Freight & Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Freight & Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Freight & Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Freight & Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Freight & Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105