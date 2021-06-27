Power Semiconductor Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Power Semiconductor industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Power Semiconductor market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Power Semiconductor market covered in Chapter 12:

Qualcomm Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP semiconductor

Renesas electronic corporation

Broadcom limited

Toshiba corporation

Texas instruments Inc.

Fairchild semiconductor

ST Microelectronics

AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Power Semiconductor market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Rectifier

Diode

Thyristor

Power MOSFET

Inverter

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Power Semiconductor market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Military

Consumer Electronics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Power Semiconductor Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Power Semiconductor

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Power Semiconductor industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Power Semiconductor Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Power Semiconductor Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Power Semiconductor Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Power Semiconductor Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Power Semiconductor Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Power Semiconductor Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Power Semiconductor

3.3 Power Semiconductor Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Power Semiconductor

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Power Semiconductor

3.4 Market Distributors of Power Semiconductor

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Power Semiconductor Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Power Semiconductor Market, by Type

4.1 Global Power Semiconductor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Power Semiconductor Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Power Semiconductor Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Value and Growth Rate of Rectifier

4.3.2 Global Power Semiconductor Value and Growth Rate of Diode

4.3.3 Global Power Semiconductor Value and Growth Rate of Thyristor

4.3.4 Global Power Semiconductor Value and Growth Rate of Power MOSFET

4.3.5 Global Power Semiconductor Value and Growth Rate of Inverter

4.4 Global Power Semiconductor Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Power Semiconductor Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Power Semiconductor Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Power Semiconductor Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Power Semiconductor Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Power Semiconductor Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Power Semiconductor Consumption and Growth Rate of Military (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Power Semiconductor Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Electronics (2015-2020)

6 Global Power Semiconductor Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Power Semiconductor Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Power Semiconductor Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Power Semiconductor Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Power Semiconductor Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Power Semiconductor Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Power Semiconductor Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Power Semiconductor Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Power Semiconductor Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Power Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

