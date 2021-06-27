Workplace Transformation IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Workplace transformation is a combination of human behavior, real estate and state-of-the-art technology that promotes efficiency and innovation through the flexibility of a collaborative environment to optimize overall costs.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Workplace Transformation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Workplace Transformation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Workplace Transformation market covered in Chapter 12:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Accenture PLC

Capgemini

Jabil Circuits

NTT Data Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

ATOS SE

Cisco System Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Citrix Systems

Activation Blizzard

IBM Corporation

Micron Technology

Infosys Ltd

Tata Consulting Services

Unisys Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Adobe Systems

Wipro Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Workplace Transformation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Enterprise Mobility & Telecom

Unified Communication & Collaboration

Workplace Upgrade & Migration

Field Services

Service Desk

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Workplace Transformation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing and Automotive

Government

Telecom and Information Technology

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Workplace Transformation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Workplace Transformation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Workplace Transformation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Workplace Transformation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Workplace Transformation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Workplace Transformation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Workplace Transformation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Workplace Transformation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Workplace Transformation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Workplace Transformation

3.3 Workplace Transformation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Workplace Transformation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Workplace Transformation

3.4 Market Distributors of Workplace Transformation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Workplace Transformation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Workplace Transformation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Workplace Transformation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Workplace Transformation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Workplace Transformation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Workplace Transformation Value and Growth Rate of Enterprise Mobility & Telecom

4.3.2 Global Workplace Transformation Value and Growth Rate of Unified Communication & Collaboration

4.3.3 Global Workplace Transformation Value and Growth Rate of Workplace Upgrade & Migration

4.3.4 Global Workplace Transformation Value and Growth Rate of Field Services

4.3.5 Global Workplace Transformation Value and Growth Rate of Service Desk

4.4 Global Workplace Transformation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Workplace Transformation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare and Life Sciences (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing and Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom and Information Technology (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation and Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Media and Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Workplace Transformation Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

