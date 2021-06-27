LED Dot Matrix Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

A dot matrix is a 2-dimensional patterned array, used to represent characters, symbols and images. LED matrix or LED display is a large, low-resolution form of dot-matrix display.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the LED Dot Matrix industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The LED Dot Matrix market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global LED Dot Matrix market covered in Chapter 12:

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Electronic Displays, Inc.

Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

Leyard

Daktronics, Inc.

Barco N.V.

EKTA

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the LED Dot Matrix market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Surface Mounted

Individually Mounted

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the LED Dot Matrix market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Billboards

Mobile LED Display

LED Traffic Lights

Perimeter Boards

Video Walls

Other Matrix Boards

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 LED Dot Matrix Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of LED Dot Matrix

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LED Dot Matrix industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LED Dot Matrix Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global LED Dot Matrix Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global LED Dot Matrix Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global LED Dot Matrix Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LED Dot Matrix Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of LED Dot Matrix Analysis

3.2 Major Players of LED Dot Matrix

3.3 LED Dot Matrix Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LED Dot Matrix

3.3.3 Labor Cost of LED Dot Matrix

3.4 Market Distributors of LED Dot Matrix

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of LED Dot Matrix Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global LED Dot Matrix Market, by Type

4.1 Global LED Dot Matrix Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LED Dot Matrix Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global LED Dot Matrix Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global LED Dot Matrix Value and Growth Rate of Surface Mounted

4.3.2 Global LED Dot Matrix Value and Growth Rate of Individually Mounted

4.4 Global LED Dot Matrix Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 LED Dot Matrix Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global LED Dot Matrix Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global LED Dot Matrix Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global LED Dot Matrix Consumption and Growth Rate of Billboards (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global LED Dot Matrix Consumption and Growth Rate of Mobile LED Display (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global LED Dot Matrix Consumption and Growth Rate of LED Traffic Lights (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global LED Dot Matrix Consumption and Growth Rate of Perimeter Boards (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global LED Dot Matrix Consumption and Growth Rate of Video Walls (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global LED Dot Matrix Consumption and Growth Rate of Other Matrix Boards (2015-2020)

6 Global LED Dot Matrix Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global LED Dot Matrix Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global LED Dot Matrix Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global LED Dot Matrix Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America LED Dot Matrix Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America LED Dot Matrix Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America LED Dot Matrix Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America LED Dot Matrix Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe LED Dot Matrix Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe LED Dot Matrix Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe LED Dot Matrix Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe LED Dot Matrix Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific LED Dot Matrix Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific LED Dot Matrix Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LED Dot Matrix Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LED Dot Matrix Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa LED Dot Matrix Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa LED Dot Matrix Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Dot Matrix Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Dot Matrix Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa LED Dot Matrix Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

