Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Interactive voice response (IVR) is a technology that allows a computer to interact with humans through the use of voice and DTMF tones input via a keypad. In telecommunications, IVR allows customers to interact with a company’s host system via a telephone keypad or by speech recognition, after which services can be inquired about through the IVR dialogue.

The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) market covered in Chapter 12:

Cisco Systems Inc

Convergys Corp.

Syntellect Inc.

Philips Speech Processing

AT&T Inc.

Holly Connects

AVAYA, Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

IBM

Enghouse Systems Limited

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Dialogic Corporation

Aspect Software, Inc.

BCE, INC.

Healthcare Technology Systems (HTS)

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Voxeo Corporation

West Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Touch-Tone

Speech

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Pharma and Healthcare

ITES

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

3.3 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

3.4 Market Distributors of Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Value and Growth Rate of Touch-Tone

4.3.2 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Value and Growth Rate of Speech

4.4 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharma and Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Consumption and Growth Rate of ITES (2015-2020)

6 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

