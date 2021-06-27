Passenger Service System (PSS) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Passenger Service System (PSS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Passenger Service System (PSS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Passenger Service System (PSS) market covered in Chapter 12:

Information Systems Associates FZE

Travelport Worldwide Ltd.

Mercator Ltd.

Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.

Sirena-Travel JSCS

KIU System Solutions.

Unisys Corp.

Radixx International, Inc.

Amadeus IT Group SA

SITA NV, Sabre Corp.

IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Ltd.

Travel Technology Interactive

Hitit Computer Services A.S.

Travelsky Technology Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Passenger Service System (PSS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Airline Inventory System

Internet Booking System

Loyalty System

Departure Control System

Airline Reservation System

Customer Care System

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Passenger Service System (PSS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Railway

Aviation

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025