LNG As A Bunker Fuel Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the LNG As A Bunker Fuel industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The LNG As A Bunker Fuel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global LNG As A Bunker Fuel market covered in Chapter 12:
Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft
Meyer Turku
Damen Shipyards Group
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Hoogezand Nieuwbouw
Arctech Helsinki
Gulf Coast Shipyard Group
Aker Philadelphia Shipyard
STX France
Tsuji Heavy Industries
Meyer Werft
Ocean Tug and Barge Engineering
Ferus Smit
Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu
CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding
Sanmar
Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang
GdanskRemontowa
Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry
Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding
Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard
Wuhu Hongri Shipping company
General Dynamics NASSCO
Fassmer Werft
Fincantieri
Chantier Davie
Chongqing Jiangjin Feida
VT Halter Marine
Kleven Verft
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the LNG As A Bunker Fuel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Truck to Ship (TTS)
Port to Ship (PTS)
Ship to Ship (STS)
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the LNG As A Bunker Fuel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Roll-on/ro-ro ship
Tugboat
Coastal tanker/bulk carrier
Containership
Platform Supply Vessel
Smaller passenger ship
Big fishing vessel
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of LNG As A Bunker Fuel
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LNG As A Bunker Fuel industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LNG As A Bunker Fuel Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of LNG As A Bunker Fuel Analysis
3.2 Major Players of LNG As A Bunker Fuel
3.3 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LNG As A Bunker Fuel
3.3.3 Labor Cost of LNG As A Bunker Fuel
3.4 Market Distributors of LNG As A Bunker Fuel
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of LNG As A Bunker Fuel Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market, by Type
4.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Growth Rate of Truck to Ship (TTS)
4.3.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Growth Rate of Port to Ship (PTS)
4.3.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Growth Rate of Ship to Ship (STS)
4.4 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
