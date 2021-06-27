LNG As A Bunker Fuel Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the LNG As A Bunker Fuel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The LNG As A Bunker Fuel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global LNG As A Bunker Fuel market covered in Chapter 12:

Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft

Meyer Turku

Damen Shipyards Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hoogezand Nieuwbouw

Arctech Helsinki

Gulf Coast Shipyard Group

Aker Philadelphia Shipyard

STX France

Tsuji Heavy Industries

Meyer Werft

Ocean Tug and Barge Engineering

Ferus Smit

Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu

CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding

Sanmar

Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang

GdanskRemontowa

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry

Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding

Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard

Wuhu Hongri Shipping company

General Dynamics NASSCO

Fassmer Werft

Fincantieri

Chantier Davie

Chongqing Jiangjin Feida

VT Halter Marine

Kleven Verft

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the LNG As A Bunker Fuel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Truck to Ship (TTS)

Port to Ship (PTS)

Ship to Ship (STS)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the LNG As A Bunker Fuel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Roll-on/ro-ro ship

Tugboat

Coastal tanker/bulk carrier

Containership

Platform Supply Vessel

Smaller passenger ship

Big fishing vessel

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of LNG As A Bunker Fuel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LNG As A Bunker Fuel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LNG As A Bunker Fuel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of LNG As A Bunker Fuel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of LNG As A Bunker Fuel

3.3 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LNG As A Bunker Fuel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of LNG As A Bunker Fuel

3.4 Market Distributors of LNG As A Bunker Fuel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of LNG As A Bunker Fuel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market, by Type

4.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Growth Rate of Truck to Ship (TTS)

4.3.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Growth Rate of Port to Ship (PTS)

4.3.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Value and Growth Rate of Ship to Ship (STS)

4.4 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

