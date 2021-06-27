LED Video Billboard Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the LED Video Billboard industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The LED Video Billboard market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global LED Video Billboard market covered in Chapter 12:

Barco NV

Electronic Displays

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics

Daktronics

Leyard Optoelectronic

Lighthouse Technologies

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sony

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the LED Video Billboard market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mosaic

Hoisting

Wall-mounted

Roof type

Column type

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the LED Video Billboard market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Outdoor

Indoor

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 LED Video Billboard Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of LED Video Billboard

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LED Video Billboard industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LED Video Billboard Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global LED Video Billboard Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global LED Video Billboard Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global LED Video Billboard Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LED Video Billboard Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of LED Video Billboard Analysis

3.2 Major Players of LED Video Billboard

3.3 LED Video Billboard Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LED Video Billboard

3.3.3 Labor Cost of LED Video Billboard

3.4 Market Distributors of LED Video Billboard

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of LED Video Billboard Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global LED Video Billboard Market, by Type

4.1 Global LED Video Billboard Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LED Video Billboard Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global LED Video Billboard Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global LED Video Billboard Value and Growth Rate of Mosaic

4.3.2 Global LED Video Billboard Value and Growth Rate of Hoisting

4.3.3 Global LED Video Billboard Value and Growth Rate of Wall-mounted

4.3.4 Global LED Video Billboard Value and Growth Rate of Roof type

4.3.5 Global LED Video Billboard Value and Growth Rate of Column type

4.4 Global LED Video Billboard Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 LED Video Billboard Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global LED Video Billboard Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global LED Video Billboard Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global LED Video Billboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Outdoor (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global LED Video Billboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Indoor (2015-2020)

6 Global LED Video Billboard Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global LED Video Billboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global LED Video Billboard Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global LED Video Billboard Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America LED Video Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe LED Video Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific LED Video Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa LED Video Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America LED Video Billboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

