Cooling Tower Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

A cooling tower is a device that uses water as a circulating coolant to absorb heat from a system and discharge it into the atmosphere to reduce the temperature of the water.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cooling Tower industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cooling Tower market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cooling Tower market covered in Chapter 12:

SPX Corporation

Enexio

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Spig S.P.A.

Paharpur Cooling Tower Limited

Bell Cooling Tower

Brentwood Industries, Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Hamon & CIE International SA

Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cooling Tower market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Evaporative Cooling Tower

Dry Cooling Tower

Hybrid Cooling Tower

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cooling Tower market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Cooling Tower Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cooling Tower

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cooling Tower industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cooling Tower Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cooling Tower Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cooling Tower Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cooling Tower Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cooling Tower Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cooling Tower Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cooling Tower

3.3 Cooling Tower Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cooling Tower

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cooling Tower

3.4 Market Distributors of Cooling Tower

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cooling Tower Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cooling Tower Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cooling Tower Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cooling Tower Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cooling Tower Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cooling Tower Value and Growth Rate of Evaporative Cooling Tower

4.3.2 Global Cooling Tower Value and Growth Rate of Dry Cooling Tower

4.3.3 Global Cooling Tower Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid Cooling Tower

4.4 Global Cooling Tower Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cooling Tower Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cooling Tower Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cooling Tower Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cooling Tower Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemicals (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cooling Tower Consumption and Growth Rate of Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Cooling Tower Consumption and Growth Rate of HVACR (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Cooling Tower Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Cooling Tower Consumption and Growth Rate of Power Generation (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Cooling Tower Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Cooling Tower Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cooling Tower Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cooling Tower Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cooling Tower Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Cooling Tower Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Cooling Tower Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Cooling Tower Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cooling Tower Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Cooling Tower Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Cooling Tower Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Cooling Tower Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Cooling Tower Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Cooling Tower Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Cooling Tower Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cooling Tower Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cooling Tower Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Cooling Tower Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cooling Tower Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cooling Tower Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cooling Tower Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Cooling Tower Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Cooling Tower Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Cooling Tower Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Cooling Tower Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Cooling Tower Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

