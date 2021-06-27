Li-Ion Grid Storage Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Li-Ion Grid Storage industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Li-Ion Grid Storage market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Li-Ion Grid Storage market covered in Chapter 12:

BYD

Kokam

Samsung SDI

Hitachi

Lishen

Panasonic

Sony

LG Chem

Toshiba

SAFT

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Li-Ion Grid Storage market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Lithium Titanate

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Li-Ion Grid Storage market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Wind Turbines

PV Arrays

Diesel-generators

Fuel cells

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Li-Ion Grid Storage Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Li-Ion Grid Storage

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Li-Ion Grid Storage industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Li-Ion Grid Storage Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Li-Ion Grid Storage Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Li-Ion Grid Storage

3.3 Li-Ion Grid Storage Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Li-Ion Grid Storage

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Li-Ion Grid Storage

3.4 Market Distributors of Li-Ion Grid Storage

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Li-Ion Grid Storage Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Market, by Type

4.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Manganese Oxide

4.3.2 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

4.3.3 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Iron Phosphate

4.3.4 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

4.3.5 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Titanate

4.4 Global Li-Ion Grid Storage Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

