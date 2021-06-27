NB-IoT Chipset Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

The Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is a cellular low power wide area network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed by the 3GPP Telecommunication Standardization Institute. NB-IoT is a versatile connection technology with extremely low power consumption, excellent expansion in buildings and underground, high security and reliability, and low component cost.

The NB-IoT chipset consumes less power and is deployed in a variety of applications such as smart meters, facility management services, fire alarms, personnel tracking, connecting industrial equipment and more.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the NB-IoT Chipset industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The NB-IoT Chipset market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global NB-IoT Chipset market covered in Chapter 12:

Samsung

GCT Semiconductor

Altair Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor

HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies)

Arm Limited

Nesslab

Qualcomm Technologies

CommSoild (Goodix)

CEVA

Riot Micro

Sequans

Mediatek

Sanechips Technology (ZTE)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the NB-IoT Chipset market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Standalone

Guard band

In- band

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the NB-IoT Chipset market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Consumer

Smart Meters

Smart Buildings

Agriculture/Environment

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 NB-IoT Chipset Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of NB-IoT Chipset

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the NB-IoT Chipset industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on NB-IoT Chipset Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of NB-IoT Chipset Analysis

3.2 Major Players of NB-IoT Chipset

3.3 NB-IoT Chipset Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of NB-IoT Chipset

3.3.3 Labor Cost of NB-IoT Chipset

3.4 Market Distributors of NB-IoT Chipset

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of NB-IoT Chipset Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market, by Type

4.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Value and Growth Rate of Standalone

4.3.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Value and Growth Rate of Guard band

4.3.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Value and Growth Rate of In- band

4.4 Global NB-IoT Chipset Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 NB-IoT Chipset Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart Meters (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global NB-IoT Chipset Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart Buildings (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global NB-IoT Chipset Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture/Environment (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global NB-IoT Chipset Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global NB-IoT Chipset Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America NB-IoT Chipset Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America NB-IoT Chipset Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America NB-IoT Chipset Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America NB-IoT Chipset Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America NB-IoT Chipset Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile NB-IoT Chipset Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

