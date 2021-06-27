Solar Power Equipments Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Solar power is the conversion of energy from sunlight into electricity, either directly using photovoltaics (PV), indirectly using concentrated solar power, or a combination. Solar Power Equipments are solar panels and other equipments used for Solar power.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Solar Power Equipments industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Solar Power Equipments market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Solar Power Equipments market covered in Chapter 12:

Shunfeng International

JA Solar

Canadian Solar

SunPower Corporation

Hanwha Q CELLS

LONGi Solar

First Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar

ABB Group

Trina Solar.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Solar Power Equipments market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solar Panels

Mounting, Racking, & Tracking System

Storage System

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Solar Power Equipments market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Nonresidential

Utility Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Solar Power Equipments Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Solar Power Equipments

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Solar Power Equipments industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solar Power Equipments Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Solar Power Equipments Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Solar Power Equipments Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Solar Power Equipments Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar Power Equipments Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Solar Power Equipments Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Solar Power Equipments

3.3 Solar Power Equipments Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solar Power Equipments

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Solar Power Equipments

3.4 Market Distributors of Solar Power Equipments

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Solar Power Equipments Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Solar Power Equipments Market, by Type

4.1 Global Solar Power Equipments Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Solar Power Equipments Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Solar Power Equipments Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Solar Power Equipments Value and Growth Rate of Solar Panels

4.3.2 Global Solar Power Equipments Value and Growth Rate of Mounting, Racking, & Tracking System

4.3.3 Global Solar Power Equipments Value and Growth Rate of Storage System

4.3.4 Global Solar Power Equipments Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Solar Power Equipments Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

