Lithium-Ion Batteries Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

The first batteries were used for consumer products and now building on the success of these lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, many companies are developing larger-format cells for use in energy-storage applications. Many also expect there to be significant synergies with the emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) powered by Li-ion batteries. The flexibility of Li-ion technology in EV applications, from small high-power batteries for power buffering in hybrids, to medium-power batteries providing both electric-only range and power buffering in plug-in hybrids, to high-energy batteries in electric-only vehicles, has similar value in energy storage.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Lithium-Ion Batteries industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Lithium-Ion Batteries market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Lithium-Ion Batteries market covered in Chapter 12:

Panasonic

Nissan

Samsung

Sony

GS Yuasa

Mitsubishi

Toyota

BYD

LG Chem

YinLong

BMW

AnHui TianKang

Hitachi

Sanyo

BTR

ShenZhen TianJiao

Future Hitech

BAK

POSCO ENERGY

Toshiba

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Lithium-Ion Batteries market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

LSP Lithium-Ion Batteries In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Lithium-Ion Batteries market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Power back up (telecom tower, Banks, residences, commercial sector etc)

Power Storage (for Grid-based renewables like Solar/ Wind etc)

Mining equipment market

Oil & Gas equipment market

Railways

Defense sector

Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Power generation Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Lithium-Ion Batteries industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lithium-Ion Batteries Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Lithium-Ion Batteries Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Lithium-Ion Batteries

3.3 Lithium-Ion Batteries Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lithium-Ion Batteries

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries

3.4 Market Distributors of Lithium-Ion Batteries

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Lithium-Ion Batteries Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, by Type

4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

4.3.2 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

4.3.3 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

4.3.4 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

4.3.5 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

4.3.6 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Titanate (LTO)

4.3.7 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Value and Growth Rate of LSP Lithium-Ion Batteries

4.4 Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

