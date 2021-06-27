Construction Equipment Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Construction equipment is used for a variety of purposes like earthmoving, excavation, tunneling and heavy lifting. The equipment is used extensively to save time and labor across industry verticals such as building construction, mining and oil and gas.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Construction Equipment industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Construction Equipment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Construction Equipment market covered in Chapter 12:

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd

CNH Industrial N.V.

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Tadano Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation

Doosan Intracore Construction Equipment

Caterpillar Incorporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Construction Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Earthmoving equipment

Material Handling equipment

Construction vehicles

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Construction Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Construction

Energy Utilities

Metal & Mining

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Construction Equipment Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Construction Equipment

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Construction Equipment industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Construction Equipment Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Construction Equipment Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Construction Equipment Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Construction Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Construction Equipment Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Construction Equipment Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Construction Equipment

3.3 Construction Equipment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Construction Equipment

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Construction Equipment

3.4 Market Distributors of Construction Equipment

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Construction Equipment Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Construction Equipment Market, by Type

4.1 Global Construction Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Construction Equipment Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Construction Equipment Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Construction Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Earthmoving equipment

4.3.2 Global Construction Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Material Handling equipment

4.3.3 Global Construction Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Construction vehicles

4.3.4 Global Construction Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Construction Equipment Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Construction Equipment Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Construction Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Construction Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Construction Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Construction Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Construction Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Metal & Mining (2015-2020)

6 Global Construction Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Construction Equipment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Construction Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Construction Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Construction Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Construction Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Construction Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Construction Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

