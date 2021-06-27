Coal Mining Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Coal plays a vital role in the world’s ability to generate electricity and manufacture steel. Coal’s position in global electricity markets stems from its relative accessibility, affordability and distribution around the globe.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Coal Mining industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Coal Mining market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Coal Mining market covered in Chapter 12:

Peabody Energy Corporation

Anglo American plc

Arcelor Mittal

Shenhua Group

Mitsubishi Corporation

Aurizon Holdings Limited

Arch Coal

Vale SA

Rio Tinto Group

Alpha Natural Resources

Cloud Peak Energy

Jindal Steel & Power

BHP Billiton Ltd

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Coal Mining market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Ignite

Sub-bituminous

Bituminous

Anthracite

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Coal Mining market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Thermal power generation

Steel manufacturing

Cement manufacturing Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Coal Mining Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Coal Mining

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Coal Mining industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Coal Mining Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Coal Mining Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Coal Mining Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Coal Mining Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Coal Mining Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Coal Mining Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Coal Mining

3.3 Coal Mining Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Coal Mining

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Coal Mining

3.4 Market Distributors of Coal Mining

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Coal Mining Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Coal Mining Market, by Type

4.1 Global Coal Mining Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Coal Mining Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Coal Mining Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Coal Mining Value and Growth Rate of Ignite

4.3.2 Global Coal Mining Value and Growth Rate of Sub-bituminous

4.3.3 Global Coal Mining Value and Growth Rate of Bituminous

4.3.4 Global Coal Mining Value and Growth Rate of Anthracite

4.4 Global Coal Mining Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

