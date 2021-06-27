Carbon Offset Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Carbon Offset industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Carbon Offset market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Carbon Offset market covered in Chapter 12:

GreenTrees

Aera Group

Guangzhou Greenstone

CBEEX

Allcot Group

Terrapass

Biofílica

South Pole Group

Carbon Clear

NativeEnergy

WayCarbon

Carbon Credit Capital

Renewable Choice

Forest Carbon

Bioassets

3Degrees

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Carbon Offset market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Carbon Offset market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Carbon Offset Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Carbon Offset

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Carbon Offset industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Carbon Offset Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Carbon Offset Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Carbon Offset Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Carbon Offset Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Carbon Offset Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Carbon Offset Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Carbon Offset

3.3 Carbon Offset Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Carbon Offset

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Carbon Offset

3.4 Market Distributors of Carbon Offset

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Carbon Offset Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Carbon Offset Market, by Type

4.1 Global Carbon Offset Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Carbon Offset Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Carbon Offset Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Carbon Offset Value and Growth Rate of Industrial

4.3.2 Global Carbon Offset Value and Growth Rate of Household

4.3.3 Global Carbon Offset Value and Growth Rate of Energy Industry

4.3.4 Global Carbon Offset Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Carbon Offset Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

