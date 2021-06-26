Civil Drone IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Civil Drone Industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Civil Drone market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Civil Drone market covered in Chapter 12:

Yamaha

CybAero

Flyability

ChinaRS

Alpha Unmanned Systems

TXA

Aeryon

Parrot Drones

Jinhua

3D Robotics

XAIRCRAFT

Delair-Tech

Microdrones

The Parrot Drone Empire

DJI

Ehang

ZERO TECH

Pix4D

Ewatt UAVs

SenseFly

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Civil Drone market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Engineering UAV

Consumer UAV

2021-2026-2021-06-02 consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Civil Drone Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Civil Drone

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Civil Drone industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Civil Drone Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Civil Drone Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Civil Drone Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Civil Drone Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Civil Drone Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Civil Drone Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Civil Drone

3.3 Civil Drone Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Civil Drone

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Civil Drone

3.4 Market Distributors of Civil Drone

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Civil Drone Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Civil Drone Market, by Type

4.1 Global Civil Drone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Civil Drone Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Civil Drone Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Civil Drone Value and Growth Rate of Engineering UAV

4.3.2 Global Civil Drone Value and Growth Rate of Consumer UAV

4.4 Global Civil Drone Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Civil Drone Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Civil Drone Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Civil Drone Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Civil Drone Consumption and Growth Rate of Policing and Firefighting (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Civil Drone Consumption and Growth Rate of Geological Prospecting (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Civil Drone Consumption and Growth Rate of Agricultural Field (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Civil Drone Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Civil Drone Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Civil Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Civil Drone Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Civil Drone Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Civil Drone Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Civil Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Civil Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Civil Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Civil Drone Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Civil Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Civil Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Civil Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Civil Drone Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Civil Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Civil Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Civil Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Civil Drone Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Civil Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Civil Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Civil Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Civil Drone Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Civil Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Civil Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Civil Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Civil Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Yamaha

12.1.1 Yamaha Basic Information

12.1.2 Civil Drone Product Introduction

12.1.3 Yamaha Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 CybAero

12.2.1 CybAero Basic Information

12.2.2 Civil Drone Product Introduction

12.2.3 CybAero Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Flyability

12.3.1 Flyability Basic Information

12.3.2 Civil Drone Product Introduction

12.3.3 Flyability Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 ChinaRS

…………..Continued

