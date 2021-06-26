Smart Home Automation Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart Home Automation Industry .

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Smart Home Automation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart Home Automation market covered in Chapter 12:

Johnson Controls

Home Control

Vizago

Automatize Residências Inteligentes

Control4 Corporation

ABB Ltd

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

AZ Home

Honeywell International Inc.

Legrand SA

Schneider Electric

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Siemens AG

Starvai

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart Home Automation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart Home Automation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Entertainment

Security

Lighting

HVAC & Energy Management

Smart Kitchen

2021-2026-2021-06-02 consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Smart Home Automation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Smart Home Automation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Smart Home Automation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Home Automation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Smart Home Automation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Smart Home Automation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Smart Home Automation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Home Automation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Smart Home Automation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Smart Home Automation

3.3 Smart Home Automation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Home Automation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Smart Home Automation

3.4 Market Distributors of Smart Home Automation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Smart Home Automation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Smart Home Automation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Smart Home Automation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Home Automation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Home Automation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Smart Home Automation Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global Smart Home Automation Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global Smart Home Automation Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Smart Home Automation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Smart Home Automation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Home Automation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Home Automation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Smart Home Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Smart Home Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of Security (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Smart Home Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of Lighting (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Smart Home Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of HVAC & Energy Management (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Smart Home Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart Kitchen (2015-2020)

6 Global Smart Home Automation Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Smart Home Automation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Smart Home Automation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Home Automation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Smart Home Automation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Smart Home Automation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Smart Home Automation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Smart Home Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Smart Home Automation Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Smart Home Automation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Smart Home Automation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Home Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Smart Home Automation Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Home Automation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Home Automation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Home Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Automation Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Automation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Automation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Smart Home Automation Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Smart Home Automation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Smart Home Automation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Smart Home Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Smart Home Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Johnson Controls

12.1.1 Johnson Controls Basic Information

12.1.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.1.3 Johnson Controls Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Home Control

12.2.1 Home Control Basic Information

12.2.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.2.3 Home Control Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Vizago

12.3.1 Vizago Basic Information

12.3.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.3.3 Vizago Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Automatize Residências Inteligentes

12.4.1 Automatize Residências Inteligentes Basic Information

12.4.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.4.3 Automatize Residências Inteligentes Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Control4 Corporation

12.5.1 Control4 Corporation Basic Information

12.5.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.5.3 Control4 Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 ABB Ltd

12.6.1 ABB Ltd Basic Information

12.6.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.6.3 ABB Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

12.7.1 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Basic Information

12.7.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.7.3 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

12.8.1 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.8.3 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 AZ Home

12.9.1 AZ Home Basic Information

12.9.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.9.3 AZ Home Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.10.1 Honeywell International Inc. Basic Information

12.10.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.10.3 Honeywell International Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Legrand SA

12.11.1 Legrand SA Basic Information

12.11.2 Smart Home Automation Product Introduction

12.11.3 Legrand SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Schneider Electric

12.12.1 Schneider Electric Basic Information

…………..Continued

