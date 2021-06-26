EFEM & Sorters Market: Current Trends, Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Size, CAGR, Growth Rate and Forecast Analysis

This EFEM & Sorters Market research report helps to save time as well as add credibility to the work that is done for the growth of the business. The report assists all sizes of businesses by providing informed decisions on the different aspects of the business. This market research report contains a chapter on the global EFEM & Sorters Market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report is very useful for organizations in every sphere of business to make better decisions, to answer even the toughest business questions, and thus helps reduce the risk of failure.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of EFEM & Sorters will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global EFEM & Sorters market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the EFEM & Sorters market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Brooks Automation

– RORZE Corporation

– Hirata Corporation

– Nidec (Genmark Automation)

– Cymechs Inc

– Robostar

– Robots and Design (RND)

– RAONTEC Inc

– KORO

– Crossing Automation

– ASYST

– Milara

– Quartet Mechanics

– FALA Technologies Inc

– Sinfonia Technology

– Sanwa Engineering Corporation

– Siasun Robot & Automation

– HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES

– Shanghai Guona Semiconductor

– Beijing Jingyi Automation Equipment Technology

– Shanghai MICSON Industrial Automation

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of EFEM & Sorters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– EFEM

– Sorters

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– PVD

– CVD

– Etch

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 EFEM & Sorters Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 EFEM & Sorters Segment by Type

2.2.1 EFEM

2.2.2 Sorters

2.3 EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 EFEM & Sorters Segment by Application

2.4.1 PVD

2.4.2 CVD

2.4.3 Etch

2.5 EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global EFEM & Sorters by Company

3.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global EFEM & Sorters Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers EFEM & Sorters Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers EFEM & Sorters Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players EFEM & Sorters Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 EFEM & Sorters by Region

4.1 Global EFEM & Sorters by Region

4.1.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas EFEM & Sorters Sales Growth

4.3 APAC EFEM & Sorters Sales Growth

4.4 Europe EFEM & Sorters Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa EFEM & Sorters Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type

5.3 Americas EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC EFEM & Sorters Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC EFEM & Sorters Sales by Region (2016-2021)

6.1.2 APAC EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type

6.3 APAC EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EFEM & Sorters by Country

7.1.1 Europe EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type

7.3 Europe EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa EFEM & Sorters by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa EFEM & Sorters Sales by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa EFEM & Sorters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa EFEM & Sorters Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa EFEM & Sorters Sales by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Country

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 EFEM & Sorters Distributors

10.3 EFEM & Sorters Customer

11 Global EFEM & Sorters Market Forecast

11.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecast by Region

11.1.1 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2.2 Global EFEM & Sorters Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2 Americas Forecast by Country

11.3 APAC Forecast by Region

11.4 Europe Forecast by Country

11.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

11.6 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecast by Type

11.7 Global EFEM & Sorters Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

Read More……………..