Security Services IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Security Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Security Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Security Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Trend Micro Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Herjavec

Proofpoint

Fortinet Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

IBM

Symantec Corp

CyberArk Software Ltd.

AVG Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

FireEye Inc.

Dell Root 9B

Imperva Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Security Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Managed Security Services

Security Consulting Services

SaaS Security Services

Threat Intelligence Security Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Security Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Financial Services

Telecom and IT

Energy and Utilities

Others

consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Security Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Security Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Security Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Security Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Security Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Security Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Security Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Security Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Security Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Security Services

3.3 Security Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Security Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Security Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Security Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Security Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Security Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Security Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Security Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Security Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Security Services Value and Growth Rate of Managed Security Services

4.3.2 Global Security Services Value and Growth Rate of Security Consulting Services

4.3.3 Global Security Services Value and Growth Rate of SaaS Security Services

4.3.4 Global Security Services Value and Growth Rate of Threat Intelligence Security Services

4.4 Global Security Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Security Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Security Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Security Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Security Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil & Gas (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Security Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Infrastructure (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Security Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial Services (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Security Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom and IT (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Security Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Security Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Security Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Security Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Security Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Security Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Security Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Security Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Security Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Security Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Security Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Security Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Security Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Security Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Security Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Security Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Security Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Security Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Security Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Security Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Security Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Security Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Security Services Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Security Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Security Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Security Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Security Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Trend Micro Inc.

12.1.1 Trend Micro Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 Security Services Product Introduction

12.1.3 Trend Micro Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

12.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Basic Information

12.2.2 Security Services Product Introduction

12.2.3 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Herjavec

12.3.1 Herjavec Basic Information

12.3.2 Security Services Product Introduction

12.3.3 Herjavec Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Proofpoint

12.4.1 Proofpoint Basic Information

12.4.2 Security Services Product Introduction

12.4.3 Proofpoint Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Fortinet Inc.

12.5.1 Fortinet Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 Security Services Product Introduction

12.5.3 Fortinet Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Palo Alto Networks

12.6.1 Palo Alto Networks Basic Information

12.6.2 Security Services Product Introduction

12.6.3 Palo Alto Networks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Basic Information

12.7.2 Security Services Product Introduction

12.7.3 IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Symantec Corp

…………..Continued

