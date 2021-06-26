Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Industry .

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6123096-covid-19-outbreak-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in

The Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

Tencent

Facebook

Google

Baidu

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba

SAP

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Artiﬁcial neural networks

Machine learning

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Inventory control and planning

Transportation network design

Purchasing and supply management

Demand planning and forecasting

Other

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-worldwide-ntrk-fusion-gene-positive-advanced-solid-tumors-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-06-02

consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-content-services-platforms-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2026-2021-06-03

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-property-asset-management-software-industry-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics

3.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Artiﬁcial neural networks

4.3.2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Machine learning

4.3.3 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Inventory control and planning (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation network design (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Purchasing and supply management (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Demand planning and forecasting (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-commercial-unmanned-aircraft-systems-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-04

9 Asia Pacific Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Microsoft Corporation

12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information

12.1.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Product Introduction

12.1.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Amazon Web Services Inc

12.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc Basic Information

12.2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Product Introduction

12.2.3 Amazon Web Services Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Tencent

12.3.1 Tencent Basic Information

12.3.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Product Introduction

12.3.3 Tencent Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Facebook

12.4.1 Facebook Basic Information

12.4.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Product Introduction

12.4.3 Facebook Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Google

12.5.1 Google Basic Information

12.5.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Product Introduction

12.5.3 Google Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Baidu

12.6.1 Baidu Basic Information

12.6.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Product Introduction

12.6.3 Baidu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

…………..Continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105



