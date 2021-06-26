Mobile Device Management (MDM) Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mobile Device Management (MDM) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Mobile Device Management (MDM) market covered in Chapter 12:

Microsoft

IBM

SOTI

Cisco Systems

2X Parallels

Apple

Citrix Systems

CA Technologies

Mobile Iron

Symantec

Absolute Software

Sophos

SAP

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mobile Device Management (MDM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud

On-Premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Device Management (MDM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing and Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Mobile Device Management (MDM)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Mobile Device Management (MDM) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mobile Device Management (MDM) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Mobile Device Management (MDM) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Mobile Device Management (MDM)

3.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mobile Device Management (MDM)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Mobile Device Management (MDM)

3.4 Market Distributors of Mobile Device Management (MDM)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Mobile Device Management (MDM) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Value and Growth Rate of Cloud

4.3.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Value and Growth Rate of On-Premises

4.4 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Government and Public Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation and Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail and Consumer Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of IT and Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing and Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Media and Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.10 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management (MDM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Mobile Device Management (MDM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

