Video Surveillance for Gaming Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Video Surveillance for Gaming industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Video Surveillance for Gaming market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Video Surveillance for Gaming market covered in Chapter 12:

CP Plus

Tiandy

Hikvision

Hanwha Techwin

BCD Video

Bosch Security Systems

FLIR

Honeywell Security Group

Avigilon

Pelco

Axis Communications

Infinova

Genetec

Nice Systems

Dahua

Panasonic

Uniview

Oncam

CAMACC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Video Surveillance for Gaming market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Casino Board game

RPGs

Card

Dice games

Tabletop board games

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Video Surveillance for Gaming market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Fantasy

Warfare

Survival

Adventure

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Video Surveillance for Gaming Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Video Surveillance for Gaming

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Video Surveillance for Gaming industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Video Surveillance for Gaming Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Video Surveillance for Gaming Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Video Surveillance for Gaming

3.3 Video Surveillance for Gaming Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Video Surveillance for Gaming

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Video Surveillance for Gaming

3.4 Market Distributors of Video Surveillance for Gaming

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Video Surveillance for Gaming Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Market, by Type

4.1 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Value and Growth Rate of Casino Board game

4.3.2 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Value and Growth Rate of RPGs

4.3.3 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Value and Growth Rate of Card

4.3.4 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Value and Growth Rate of Dice games

4.3.5 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Value and Growth Rate of Tabletop board games

4.4 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Video Surveillance for Gaming Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Fantasy (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Warfare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Survival (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Adventure (2015-2020)

6 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Video Surveillance for Gaming Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Video Surveillance for Gaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Video Surveillance for Gaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance for Gaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance for Gaming Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance for Gaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Video Surveillance for Gaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

