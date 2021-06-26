Certification Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Certification industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Certification market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Certification market covered in Chapter 12:

ALS Limited

TÜV SÜD

SGS

DEKRA SE

Intertek Group Plc

UL LLC

DNV GL

Lloyd’s Register

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Kiwa Sverige

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Certification market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Corporate (internal)

Product-Specific

Profession-Wide

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Certification market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Life Sciences

Power & Utilities

Food, Beverages, and Agriculture

Transportation

Automotive & Aerospace

Consumer Products and Goods

Construction

Metals and Minerals

Industrial Goods Manufacturing

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Certification Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Certification

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Certification industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Certification Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Certification Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Certification Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Certification Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Certification Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Certification Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Certification

3.3 Certification Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Certification

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Certification

3.4 Market Distributors of Certification

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Certification Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Certification Market, by Type

4.1 Global Certification Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Certification Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Certification Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Certification Value and Growth Rate of Corporate (internal)

4.3.2 Global Certification Value and Growth Rate of Product-Specific

4.3.3 Global Certification Value and Growth Rate of Profession-Wide

4.4 Global Certification Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Certification Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Certification Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil and Gas (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemicals (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Life Sciences (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Power & Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Food, Beverages, and Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive & Aerospace (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Products and Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.10 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Metals and Minerals (2015-2020)

5.3.11 Global Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Goods Manufacturing (2015-2020)

6 Global Certification Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Certification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Certification Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Certification Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Certification Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Certification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Certification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Certification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Certification Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Certification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Certification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Certification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Certification Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Certification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Certification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Certification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Certification Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Certification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Certification Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Certification Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Certification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

