Health and Wellness Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Health and Wellness industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Health and Wellness market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Health and Wellness market covered in Chapter 12:

Loreal

EA Pharma

Group Pileje

Weider Fitness SARL

Vit’Halles Fitness Clubs

Group Hebe

LVMH

Club Med Gym

Domyos Club

Arkopharma Pharmaceutical laboratories SA

Forte Pharma

Yves Rocher

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Chanel

Decathlon SA

Beiresdorf

Unilever

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Health and Wellness market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Sports and Fitness

Preventive and Personalized Health

Wellness Tourism

Beauty and Personal Care Products

Wellness Food and Nutrition

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Health and Wellness market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cure of disease

Keep Fit

Lose Weight

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Table of Content

1 Health and Wellness Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Health and Wellness

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Health and Wellness industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Health and Wellness Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Health and Wellness Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Health and Wellness Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Health and Wellness Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Health and Wellness Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Health and Wellness Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Health and Wellness

3.3 Health and Wellness Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Health and Wellness

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Health and Wellness

3.4 Market Distributors of Health and Wellness

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Health and Wellness Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Health and Wellness Market, by Type

4.1 Global Health and Wellness Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Health and Wellness Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Health and Wellness Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Health and Wellness Value and Growth Rate of Sports and Fitness

4.3.2 Global Health and Wellness Value and Growth Rate of Preventive and Personalized Health

4.3.3 Global Health and Wellness Value and Growth Rate of Wellness Tourism

4.3.4 Global Health and Wellness Value and Growth Rate of Beauty and Personal Care Products

4.3.5 Global Health and Wellness Value and Growth Rate of Wellness Food and Nutrition

4.3.6 Global Health and Wellness Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Health and Wellness Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Health and Wellness Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Health and Wellness Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

….. continued

