Computer Aided Engineering Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Computer Aided Engineering industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Computer Aided Engineering market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Computer Aided Engineering market covered in Chapter 12:

ANSYS Inc.

MSC Software Corporation

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Dassault Systems

Bentley Systems Inc.

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

Altair Engineering

Aspen Technology Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Computer Aided Engineering market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Multibody Dynamics

Optimization & Simulation

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Computer Aided Engineering market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Equipment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Computer Aided Engineering Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Computer Aided Engineering

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Computer Aided Engineering industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Computer Aided Engineering Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Computer Aided Engineering Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Computer Aided Engineering

3.3 Computer Aided Engineering Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Computer Aided Engineering

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Computer Aided Engineering

3.4 Market Distributors of Computer Aided Engineering

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Computer Aided Engineering Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Computer Aided Engineering Market, by Type

4.1 Global Computer Aided Engineering Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Computer Aided Engineering Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Computer Aided Engineering Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Computer Aided Engineering Value and Growth Rate of Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

4.3.2 Global Computer Aided Engineering Value and Growth Rate of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

4.3.3 Global Computer Aided Engineering Value and Growth Rate of Multibody Dynamics

4.3.4 Global Computer Aided Engineering Value and Growth Rate of Optimization & Simulation

4.4 Global Computer Aided Engineering Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Computer Aided Engineering Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Computer Aided Engineering Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Computer Aided Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Computer Aided Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Computer Aided Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Defense & Aerospace (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Computer Aided Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Computer Aided Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical Devices (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Computer Aided Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Equipment (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Computer Aided Engineering Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Computer Aided Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Computer Aided Engineering Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Computer Aided Engineering Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Computer Aided Engineering Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Computer Aided Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Computer Aided Engineering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Computer Aided Engineering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Computer Aided Engineering Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Computer Aided Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Computer Aided Engineering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Computer Aided Engineering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Engineering Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Engineering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Engineering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Engineering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Computer Aided Engineering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

