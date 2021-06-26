Blockchain in Education IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Blockchain in Education Industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Blockchain in Education market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Blockchain in Education market covered in Chapter 12:

IBM

odem.io

LiveEdu

Blockcerts

RecordsKeeper

Oracle

Gilgamesh

Open Source University

DISCIPLINA

Learning Machine

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Blockchain in Education market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Credentials Verification

Expanding MOOCs

Digital Rights Protection

Open Source Universities

School Assets Tracking & Management

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Blockchain in Education market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

University

Personnel Recruitments

Digital Rights Management

Others

consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Blockchain in Education Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Blockchain in Education

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Blockchain in Education industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blockchain in Education Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Blockchain in Education Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Blockchain in Education Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Blockchain in Education Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Blockchain in Education Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Blockchain in Education Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Blockchain in Education

3.3 Blockchain in Education Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Blockchain in Education

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Blockchain in Education

3.4 Market Distributors of Blockchain in Education

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Blockchain in Education Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Blockchain in Education Market, by Type

4.1 Global Blockchain in Education Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blockchain in Education Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Blockchain in Education Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Blockchain in Education Value and Growth Rate of Credentials Verification

4.3.2 Global Blockchain in Education Value and Growth Rate of Expanding MOOCs

4.3.3 Global Blockchain in Education Value and Growth Rate of Digital Rights Protection

4.3.4 Global Blockchain in Education Value and Growth Rate of Open Source Universities

4.3.5 Global Blockchain in Education Value and Growth Rate of School Assets Tracking & Management

4.3.6 Global Blockchain in Education Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Blockchain in Education Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Blockchain in Education Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Blockchain in Education Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Blockchain in Education Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Blockchain in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of University (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Blockchain in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Personnel Recruitments (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Blockchain in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Digital Rights Management (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Blockchain in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Blockchain in Education Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Blockchain in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Blockchain in Education Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Blockchain in Education Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Blockchain in Education Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Blockchain in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Blockchain in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Blockchain in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Blockchain in Education Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Blockchain in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Blockchain in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Blockchain in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Blockchain in Education Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Blockchain in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Blockchain in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Blockchain in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Education Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Blockchain in Education Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Blockchain in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Blockchain in Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Blockchain in Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Blockchain in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Basic Information

12.1.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.1.3 IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 odem.io

12.2.1 odem.io Basic Information

12.2.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.2.3 odem.io Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 LiveEdu

12.3.1 LiveEdu Basic Information

12.3.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.3.3 LiveEdu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Blockcerts

12.4.1 Blockcerts Basic Information

12.4.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.4.3 Blockcerts Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 RecordsKeeper

12.5.1 RecordsKeeper Basic Information

12.5.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.5.3 RecordsKeeper Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Oracle

12.6.1 Oracle Basic Information

12.6.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.6.3 Oracle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Gilgamesh

12.7.1 Gilgamesh Basic Information

12.7.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.7.3 Gilgamesh Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Open Source University

12.8.1 Open Source University Basic Information

12.8.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.8.3 Open Source University Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 DISCIPLINA

12.9.1 DISCIPLINA Basic Information

12.9.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.9.3 DISCIPLINA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Learning Machine

12.10.1 Learning Machine Basic Information

12.10.2 Blockchain in Education Product Introduction

12.10.3 Learning Machine Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

…………..Continued

