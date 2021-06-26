Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

The balance and the stability of the ships are managed by the ballast water. In order to minimize the contamination of the marine ecosystem, the ballast water treatment system was developed with the help of several technologies. Using this system the filtration and the disinfection of the ballast water is performed.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Ballast Water Chemical Treatment industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Ballast Water Chemical Treatment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment market covered in Chapter 12:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Qingdao Headway Technology Co., Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Optimarin AS

Veolia Environnement S.A.

JFE Engineering Corporation

Xylem Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Trojan Marinex

atg UV Technology

Wartsila Corporation

Ecochlor, Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Ballast Water Chemical Treatment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Installation and calibration

Performance measurement

Recommissioning

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Ballast Water Chemical Treatment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Container ships

Dry bulk carriers

Tankers

General cargos

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Ballast Water Chemical Treatment

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Ballast Water Chemical Treatment industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Ballast Water Chemical Treatment

3.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ballast Water Chemical Treatment

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Ballast Water Chemical Treatment

3.4 Market Distributors of Ballast Water Chemical Treatment

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market, by Type

4.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Value and Growth Rate of Installation and calibration

4.3.2 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Value and Growth Rate of Performance measurement

4.3.3 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Value and Growth Rate of Recommissioning

4.4 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Consumption and Growth Rate of Container ships (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Consumption and Growth Rate of Dry bulk carriers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Consumption and Growth Rate of Tankers (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Consumption and Growth Rate of General cargos (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

