Smart Utilities Management Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart Utilities Management Industry .

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Smart Utilities Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart Utilities Management market covered in Chapter 12:

ABB Ltd

Itron Inc.

Actility

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mott MacDonald

Atos SE

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

Tendrill Inc.

Tieto

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart Utilities Management market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Meter Data Management System

Energy Monitoring/Management

Smart Distribution Management

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart Utilities Management market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

12345

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Smart Utilities Management Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Smart Utilities Management

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Smart Utilities Management industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Utilities Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Smart Utilities Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Smart Utilities Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Smart Utilities Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Utilities Management Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Smart Utilities Management Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Smart Utilities Management

3.3 Smart Utilities Management Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Utilities Management

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Smart Utilities Management

3.4 Market Distributors of Smart Utilities Management

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Smart Utilities Management Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Smart Utilities Management Market, by Type

4.1 Global Smart Utilities Management Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Utilities Management Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Utilities Management Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Smart Utilities Management Value and Growth Rate of Meter Data Management System

4.3.2 Global Smart Utilities Management Value and Growth Rate of Energy Monitoring/Management

4.3.3 Global Smart Utilities Management Value and Growth Rate of Smart Distribution Management

4.4 Global Smart Utilities Management Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Smart Utilities Management Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Utilities Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Utilities Management Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Smart Utilities Management Consumption and Growth Rate of 12345 (2015-2020)

6 Global Smart Utilities Management Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Smart Utilities Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Smart Utilities Management Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Utilities Management Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Smart Utilities Management Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Smart Utilities Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Smart Utilities Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Smart Utilities Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Smart Utilities Management Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Smart Utilities Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Smart Utilities Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Utilities Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Smart Utilities Management Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Utilities Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Utilities Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Utilities Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Smart Utilities Management Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Utilities Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Utilities Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Utilities Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Smart Utilities Management Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Smart Utilities Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Smart Utilities Management Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Smart Utilities Management Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Smart Utilities Management Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 ABB Ltd

12.1.1 ABB Ltd Basic Information

12.1.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.1.3 ABB Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Itron Inc.

12.2.1 Itron Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.2.3 Itron Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Actility

12.3.1 Actility Basic Information

12.3.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.3.3 Actility Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4.1 Honeywell International Inc. Basic Information

12.4.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.4.3 Honeywell International Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Siemens AG

12.5.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

12.5.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.5.3 Siemens AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.6.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Basic Information

12.6.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.6.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Mott MacDonald

12.7.1 Mott MacDonald Basic Information

12.7.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.7.3 Mott MacDonald Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Atos SE

12.8.1 Atos SE Basic Information

12.8.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.8.3 Atos SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 AutoGrid Systems Inc.

12.9.1 AutoGrid Systems Inc. Basic Information

12.9.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.9.3 AutoGrid Systems Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Tendrill Inc.

12.10.1 Tendrill Inc. Basic Information

12.10.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.10.3 Tendrill Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Tieto

12.11.1 Tieto Basic Information

12.11.2 Smart Utilities Management Product Introduction

12.11.3 Tieto Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Smart Utilities Management Market Forecast

14.1 Global Smart Utilities Management Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Meter Data Management System Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Energy Monitoring/Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Smart Distribution Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Smart Utilities Management Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 12345 Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Smart Utilities Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

…………..Continued

