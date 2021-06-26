Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) IndustryJune 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) market covered in Chapter 12:

Mediachain

Scenarex

Pixsy

Publica

RecordsKeeper

Custos Media Technologies

Sony

Gilgamesh

Binded，Inc

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Rights Management

Royalty Processing

Token Distribution

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

B2B

B2C

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT :

Table of Content

1 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM)

3.3 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM)

3.4 Market Distributors of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Value and Growth Rate of Rights Management

4.3.2 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Value and Growth Rate of Royalty Processing

4.3.3 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Value and Growth Rate of Token Distribution

4.3.4 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Consumption and Growth Rate of B2B (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Consumption and Growth Rate of B2C (2015-2020)

6 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mediachain

12.1.1 Mediachain Basic Information

12.1.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Mediachain Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Scenarex

12.2.1 Scenarex Basic Information

12.2.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Scenarex Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Pixsy

12.3.1 Pixsy Basic Information

12.3.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Pixsy Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Publica

12.4.1 Publica Basic Information

12.4.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Publica Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 RecordsKeeper

12.5.1 RecordsKeeper Basic Information

12.5.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.5.3 RecordsKeeper Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Custos Media Technologies

12.6.1 Custos Media Technologies Basic Information

12.6.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Custos Media Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Sony

12.7.1 Sony Basic Information

12.7.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Sony Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Gilgamesh

12.8.1 Gilgamesh Basic Information

12.8.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Gilgamesh Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Binded，Inc

12.9.1 Binded，Inc Basic Information

12.9.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Introduction

12.9.3 Binded，Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Forecast

14.1 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Rights Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Royalty Processing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Token Distribution Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Other Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 B2B Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 B2C Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM)

Table Product Specification of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM)

Table Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Covered

Figure Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM)

Figure Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Share by Types in 2019

…………..Continued

