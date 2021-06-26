Retail Ready Packaging Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Retail-ready packaging (RRP) refers to the secondary packaging of retail products to go directly onto the shelf, without the need to unpack inner contents. Rapidly expanding mass retails and club stores and the launch of smaller-format locations are expected to drive the demand for the retail-ready packaging market, as these stores carry a limited product selection than their traditional counterparts.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Retail Ready Packaging industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Retail Ready Packaging market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Retail Ready Packaging market covered in Chapter 12:

STI

BAHMȔLLER

Delkor

IFCO

Amcor Group

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

DeLine Box & DisplayCreative Corrugated Designs

Polymer Logistics

WestRock

International Paper Company

Charles Downer & Co. Ltd.

Mondi Group

Bennett

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Retail Ready Packaging market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Modified Cases

Plastic RRP

Die-Cut Display Boxes

Shrink-Wrapped Trays

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Retail Ready Packaging market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Non-Food Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Retail Ready Packaging Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Retail Ready Packaging

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Retail Ready Packaging industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Retail Ready Packaging Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Retail Ready Packaging Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Retail Ready Packaging Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Retail Ready Packaging Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Retail Ready Packaging Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Retail Ready Packaging Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Retail Ready Packaging

3.3 Retail Ready Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Retail Ready Packaging

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Retail Ready Packaging

3.4 Market Distributors of Retail Ready Packaging

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Retail Ready Packaging Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Retail Ready Packaging Market, by Type

4.1 Global Retail Ready Packaging Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Retail Ready Packaging Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Retail Ready Packaging Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Retail Ready Packaging Value and Growth Rate of Modified Cases

4.3.2 Global Retail Ready Packaging Value and Growth Rate of Plastic RRP

4.3.3 Global Retail Ready Packaging Value and Growth Rate of Die-Cut Display Boxes

4.3.4 Global Retail Ready Packaging Value and Growth Rate of Shrink-Wrapped Trays

4.3.5 Global Retail Ready Packaging Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Retail Ready Packaging Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Retail Ready Packaging Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Retail Ready Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Retail Ready Packaging Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Retail Ready Packaging Consumption and Growth Rate of Beverage Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Retail Ready Packaging Consumption and Growth Rate of Food Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Retail Ready Packaging Consumption and Growth Rate of Non-Food Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Retail Ready Packaging Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Retail Ready Packaging Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Retail Ready Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Retail Ready Packaging Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Retail Ready Packaging Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Retail Ready Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Retail Ready Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Retail Ready Packaging Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Retail Ready Packaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Retail Ready Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Retail Ready Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Retail Ready Packaging Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Retail Ready Packaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Retail Ready Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Retail Ready Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Retail Ready Packaging Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Retail Ready Packaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Retail Ready Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Retail Ready Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Retail Ready Packaging Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Retail Ready Packaging Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Retail Ready Packaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

